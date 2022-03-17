Ukraine legalizes crypto sector; Establishes regulatory framework

It creates conditions for launching a legal virtual asset market in Ukraine. The new market will be regulated by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission.
Signed law:
- determines the legal status, classification and ownership of virtual assets;
- determines market regulators — the National Bank of Ukraine and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission;
- creates conditions for the further formation of the legal field in the virtual asset market;
- determines the list of virtual asset service providers and the conditions for their registration;
- provides for the implementation of financial monitoring measures in the field of virtual assets. [Via]