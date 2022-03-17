    Ukraine legalizes crypto sector; Establishes regulatory framework

    It creates conditions for launching a legal virtual asset market in Ukraine. The new market will be regulated by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission.

    Signed law:

    • determines the legal status, classification and ownership of virtual assets;
    • determines market regulators — the National Bank of Ukraine and the National Securities and Stock Market Commission;
    • creates conditions for the further formation of the legal field in the virtual asset market;
    • determines the list of virtual asset service providers and the conditions for their registration;
    • provides for the implementation of financial monitoring measures in the field of virtual assets. [Via]

