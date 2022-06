The CryptoPunk 5364 NFT was donated to the Aid For Ukraine campaign by user 0x165cd3 who procured the artwork on March 1, 2022, for 16.19 ETH, which was worth $31,722 at the time.

Soon after the NFT was donated to Ukraine, it got a buy offer for 100 ETH worth $288,414 on April 27 – the highest bid it ever received. Ukraine sold CryptoPunk 5364 for 90 ETH worth $102,640. However, the buyer, 0xc08f6d, spent $103,523 to compensate for the Ethereum gas fees.