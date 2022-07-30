Ukraine’s Pro-Russia Militias Raise $2.2M in Cryptos to Support Russia

- Pro-Russia groups in Ukraine are raising funds in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies to support their operations. These groups have raised a total of over $2.2 million using social media platforms.
- The report claims a portion of the funds raised by these militias are linked to organizations and individuals by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.
Tech News in shorts
NBW app by nextbigwhat brings you short news around Web – right from latest news on metaverse, crypto, blockchain or government policies.