UN Utilizes Stellar Blockchain to Provide War-Affected Ukrainians with USDC Stablecoins

As per the report, the malware also targeted the session details of clients such as Epic Games, Steam, Origin, GOG, Bethesda, Telegram and VimeWorld.

“What caught our attention is BloodyStealer’s capability to fetch information related to computer games installed on an infected system. BloodyStealer targets major online gaming platforms, such as Steam, Epic Games Store, EA Origin, etc.” said Dmitry Galov, researcher, Kaspersky.

The data scraped by the malware is sent to a command and control server which can then be accessed using Telegram or a dark web panel.