Unable to move ahead in probe against WhatsApp, Facebook: CCI to court

On January 3, a bench headed by then Chief Justice DN Patel extended the time for filing replies by Facebook and WhatsApp to two CCI notices of June 2021 asking them to furnish certain information for the purpose of inquiry conducted by it.

This is on account of a court order granting time to Facebook and the instant messaging platform for filing replies in connection with the probe. CCI told a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma that there was “virtually a stay” on the proceedings and the anti-trust regulator must be allowed to carry out its investigation.