Unacademy ropes in Zomato's Deepinder Goyal as board member
- Temasek-backed ed-tech firm Unacademy has roped in existing angel investor and Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal on its board.
- Goyal invested in Unacademy in its last round of funding which was announced in August.
- Founded by Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini, Unacademy currently provides test preparation services for civil services exams, engineering and medical entrance exams among others.
