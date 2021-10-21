    Unacademy ropes in Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal as board member

    • Temasek-backed ed-tech firm Unacademy has roped in existing angel investor and Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal on its board.
    • Goyal invested in Unacademy in its last round of funding which was announced in August.
    • Founded by Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini, Unacademy currently provides test preparation services for civil services exams, engineering and medical entrance exams among others.
    Daily.