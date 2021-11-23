Under the FAME scheme all government vehicles may become electrified in 3 years

HomeNewsUnder the FAME scheme all government vehicles may become electrified in 3 years
All central government ministries and their field offices may switch to electric vehicles in the next three years according to a plan being explored by the government, said two people aware of the development.
The government is planning to leverage the ₹10,000 crores Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles scheme, which is designed to support the electrification of public and shared transport and help build charging infrastructure for this transition.
Money allocated under Fame-2 is to be spent to subsidize 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 1 million electric two-wheelers, 55,000 electric passenger vehicles and 7,090 electric buses.