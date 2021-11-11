EventAlert: Understanding ESOPs: Learn how to evaluate your salary structure [This Saturday]

Startup ESOPs are a big unknown in today’s world, in spite of the fact that more than $500mn worth of ESOP buyback has been announced by startups in the last few months.
Introducing an AMA event that will answer questions like:
How can I evaluate between ESOP vs CTC? How should I plan for long-term returns while keeping short-term $ growth in mind? How does the equation changes with stage of the startup?
Ask Navin: his team has done ESOP structuring for many early to late stage startups.
Date: Nov 13th, 2021
Timing: 7 – 8 PM (IST)
Guest: Navin Kumar, founder of eLagaan.
Venue: FWD App (Android, iOS)
Format: Audio + Interactive.
Pricing: Free
Ideally for: Startup employees, founders trying to help employees understand ESOPs well.
Register using the form below