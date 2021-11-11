    #EventAlert: Understanding ESOPs: Learn how to evaluate your salary structure [This Saturday]

    Startup ESOPs are a big unknown in today’s world, in spite of the fact that more than $500mn worth of ESOP buyback has been announced by startups in the last few months.

    Introducing an AMA event that will answer questions like:

    How can I evaluate between ESOP vs CTC? How should I plan for long-term returns while keeping short-term $ growth in mind? How does the equation changes with stage of the startup?

    Ask Navin: his team has done ESOP structuring for many early to late stage startups.

    Date: Nov 13th, 2021
    Timing: 7 – 8 PM (IST)
    Guest: Navin Kumar, founder of eLagaan.
    Venue: FWD App (Android, iOS)
    Format: Audio + Interactive.
    Pricing: Free
    Ideally for: Startup employees, founders trying to help employees understand ESOPs well.
    Register using the form below

