Understanding Emotional Intelligence: A short guide

Owning a company is 90% just managing the emotions of people.

Launching a crypto is 90% managing the emotions of your friends who bought it and lost their money.

Being a good parent is 90% managing the emotions of your kids and yourself.

Emotional intelligence is 100x as valuable as actual intelligence. Winners make unemotional decisions and have empathy. They can understand how and why others are acting the way they are. Understand motivations and you understand actions.