Understanding investment ecosystem [Whiteboard Friday]

For startups who are raising investment, it helps to understand the ecosystem, the various stakeholders and what roles they play. It is also important to have an understanding of what factors interests an investor so that the chances of you striking a chord with them improves.
The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at some of these aspects and gives an insight about types of investors, sizes of investments and what kind of research may help strike the chord.
For queries: hello@eLagaan.com
#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat