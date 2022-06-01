UNICC Director Sees ‘massive opportunities’ in Cryptocurrencies

- “Crypto is just another technology, it’s a matter of how is it being used. It can be used for good or for bad. From where we sit, we see massive opportunities,” says the director of the UNICC.
- A former traditional finance executive and head of the UNICC since 2018, Chauhan has seen the rise and fall of cryptocurrency markets. He shared that groups such as the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) do not want to “miss the boat” when it comes to DLTs.
- A powerful vehicle in terms of “bridging the digital divide,” or “transparency,” cryptocurrencies can encourage outcomes the UNICC promotes, he said. The key is the implementation of cryptocurrencies to ensure that they can be “leveraged correctly.”
