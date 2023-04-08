- SPJIMR’s Viraasat event brought family business leaders together to discuss the latest trends in global and Indian industries.
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship as the future of India.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasizes innovation and entrepreneurship as the future of India
- SPJIMR’s Viraasat event brought family business leaders together to discuss the latest trends in global and Indian industries.
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship as the future of India.
[Via]