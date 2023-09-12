Subscribe

Union transport minister proposes extra 10% tax on diesel vehicles

  • Nitin Gadkari proposes an extra 10% tax on diesel vehicles to combat pollution.
  • He also suggested an additional GST on diesel-powered generators.
  • This move comes after earlier government recommendations to ban diesel four-wheelers by 2027.
