Union transport minister proposes extra 10% tax on diesel vehicles
Union transport minister proposes extra 10% tax on diesel vehicles
September 12, 2023
Nitin Gadkari proposes an extra 10% tax on diesel vehicles to combat pollution.
He also suggested an additional GST on diesel-powered generators.
This move comes after earlier government recommendations to ban diesel four-wheelers by 2027.
Via
