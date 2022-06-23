University of Cincinnati Adds Cryptocurrency Courses Into Educational Curriculum

The University of Cincinnati (UC) in Ohio, United States, has established courses around cryptocurrency as part of its curriculum. The programs, which are funded by a longtime supporter of the university, will teach students about Bitcoin and other digital assets.

UC is working on two new programs that will educate students about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and emerging financial technologies. The projects are being funded by Dan Kautz and Woody (Woody) Uible, who will provide them through the UC’s Carl H. Lindner College of Business.