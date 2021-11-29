HomeNewsUnknown Crypto Omicron token increased by 900% after new variant emerges
Unknown Crypto Omicron token increased by 900% after new variant emerges
A relatively obscure cryptocurrency called Omicron has surged to an all-time high today as a new fast-spreading COVID-19 variant got christened with the same name.
The move has added another 200% gains on the day for the token and a whopping 945% since Saturday when it was trading around $65. The token shares its name with a new Covid-19 variant that was first discovered in South Africa on Nov. 23.
A crypto token named after the new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’ is up over 650% within the 3 days, and is now worth over $400 million.