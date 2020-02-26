Announcing: UnPluggd 2020 Conference! [Build.Grow.Repeat]

Boys and Girls:

We are extremely happy to announce the next edition of UnPluggd Conference.

What’s really happening this time around?

We have always focused on bringing you unique insights and actionable perspectives – from speakers representing different industries to different stages (early, mid-stage to high-growth).

This summer, we are just focused on what a lot of startups are currently struggling with:

Finding Product-Market Fit

Cracking Growth & RETENTION

Date: May 15, 16 (+ Networking evening on May 16th)

Expect founders, product and growth leaders from some of the most awesome companies share their journeys.

Like always, we will soon open up speaker suggestions from the community and will announce the first 5 speakers by March 2nd week.

has begun starting today. We have enabled group discount on more than 5 tickets (straight 50% discount).

#BeThere.

Expect brilliance and we promise you will take away a lot of product, growth knowledge and useful relationships that will help you in your journey towards building great business.

From the Archive:

