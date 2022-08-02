Of Cockroaches and Announcing UnPluggd 2022 themes (+ call for speaker nominations)

UnPluggd, India’s most loved startup and product conf is scheduled for Sep 23, 24 and the event is back offline (hybrid) after 2 years and we are immensely excited to meet you soon!

And given that the entire startup/tech community is in the middle of a (financial) storm, there is a lot more responsibility and expectations that lies with UnPluggd.

Introducing UnPluggd Themes

On to its 17th edition, UnPluggd brings you practical insights from the best doers out there – across product, tech, growth and scaling.

This time around, UnPluggd is broadly divided into following themes

01 Productgeeks The very best doers from product and engg space will share lessons learned building. 02 Cockroach Founders The resilient founders who are just ‘at it’.

Building and growing, minus media noise.

03 Product Launches All big SAAS startups have launched at UnPluggd – it’s time to give the new age startups a perfect launchpad! 04 GrowthTalkies Learn the nuances of running growth marketing (sans big budgets)

UnPluggd details + Speaker Application Form

The next edition of UnPluggd is spread over 2-days and is a hybrid format – available, offline as well as online.

🗓 Sep 23 and 24

📍MLR Convention Center, Bangalore (JP Nagar)

🫵🏼 Hybrid Format (you can attend offline or online)

👭 Speakers will be announced starting Aug 5th.

Speaker Application Form

We invite speakers pertaining to the above mentioned themes. As with any UnPluggd, we strongly follow ‘No Sage on the Stage’ philosophy – i.e share your experiences and perspectives, minus gyaan.

Note that the deadline to apply for UnPluggd speaking slot is Aug 10th.

