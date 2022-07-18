Announcing: UnPluggd ’22. It’s time to Build, Grow and Repeat!

Ladies and Gentlemen

The NextBigWhat team is extremely proud to announce the summer edition of UnPluggd 2022.

Started in 2009, UnPluggd is India’s biggest startup and product conference and has been the choice of platform for the startup ecosystem to BUIDL, Grow and Repeat!

The next edition of UnPluggd is spread over 2-days and is a hybrid format – available, offline as well as online.

🗓 Sep 23 and 24

📍MLR Convention Center, Bangalore (JP Nagar)

🫵🏼 Hybrid Format (you can attend offline or online)

👭Total: 3000+ attendee per day

🔗 https://unpluggd.nextbigwhat.com

Agenda/Speakers?

A lot of successful startups start (and grow) during recession times. The sheer focus on building the right product, using the right traction channels is what defines them. This UnPluggd, we are

Product-driven growth, i.e .expect a great amount of actionable conversations on product, growth and retention. Web 3.0: Beyond the hype, let’s hear it out from the actual doers, business professionals and founders. Expect conversations you haven’t seen anywhere else. Entrepreneurship: Beyond the tactical noise of fundraising lies a great bit about building it right. Brace yourself to listen to some hard truths, without any sugar coating, delivered in BS-free jargons by entrepreneurs who have stood the test of time.

As with any UnPluggd conf, we let the community nominate/decide on the speakers.

Conference Ticketing + Early bird discount

The conference ticketing has begun and we are happy to announce the super early bird discounts!

Like we shared, UnPluggd is a hybrid event and the tickets are available for both venues: offline (in Bangalore) as well as online (your home).

Use the discount code ICECREAM while booking 🙂

Dates to remember:

Startup application form goes live July 25th – Aug 10th. Speaker application form is live (https://unpluggd.nextbigwhat.com/apply) Sep 23,24 is when we all meet!

Contact nextbigwhat team (email: team@nextbigwhat.com) for partnership/sponsorship opportunities.