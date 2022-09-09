UnPluggd’s Startup Launch stage application is open now

UnPluggd’s launch stage has been among the most important launch stages in India. After all, companies like Freshworks, MoEngage, Chargebee, WebEngage, Instamojo – they all have launched their product at UnPluggd first.
This time around, we took time to bring the UnPluggd launch stage, as we were really figuring out the real usecase of a stage like this: Should it be about pitching to VCs? Naah..that’s super boring! We are going back to the roots of how UnPluggd launch stage used to be – i.e. all about early adopters!
So this UnPluggd, we have 10 startups launching their product – in front of India’s most curious early adopters. The rules are simple
- Founding team needs to be present physically (on the stage) during the launch.
- You get 7 mins to pitch, followed by 3 mins of audience Qna
- The team needs to rehearse a day before the conf
- You can do any skit / any type of storytelling and that’s fine
- The presenting team needs to purchase the conf tickets (you will get special discount)
- The application form is now open – till Sep 15th. We will start sharing the results from 14th onwards.