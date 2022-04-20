Announcing: UnPluggd Summer Edition: It’s time to BUIDL, Grow and Repeat!

Ladies and Gentlemen

The NextBigWhat team is extremely proud to announce the summer edition of UnPluggd 2022.

Started in 2009, UnPluggd is India’s biggest startup and product conference and has been the choice of platform for the startup ecosystem to BUIDL, Grow and Repeat!

The next edition of UnPluggd is spread over 2-days and is a hybrid format – available, offline as well as online.

📅 June 17 and 18.

📍MLR Convention Center, Bangalore (JP Nagar)

Hybrid Format

Offline and Online.

Total: 3000+ attendee per day 🔗 https://unpluggd.nextbigwhat.com

What’s the theme/ topics?

The upcoming edition of UnPluggd Conference beautifully integrates three elements that will define the future of India and Indian startups:

Product-driven growth, i.e .expect a great amount of conversations on product, growth and retention. Web 3.0: Beyond the hype, let’s hear it out from the actual doers, business professionals and founders. Expect conversations you haven’t seen anywhere else. Global GTM

As with all of UnPluggd, we start with a blank slate and an open agenda. We integrate the community suggestions (for speakers/agenda) and create the magic called UnPluggd!



The detailed agenda and speakers will be announced starting May first week. As always, expect great deeper content (which nobody else in India comes closer to); and a whole lot of startup / product launches.

Conference Ticketing + Early bird discount

The conference ticketing has begun and we are happy to announce the super early bird discounts!

Like we shared, UnPluggd is a hybrid event and the tickets are available for both venues: offline (in Bangalore) as well as online (your home).

Use the discount code ICECREAM while booking 🙂

Dates to remember:

Startup application form goes live May 1st – May 28th. Speaker application form goes live April 23rd. June 17,18: When we all meet 🙂

FAQs