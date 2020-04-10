Announcing the next edition of UnPluggd in a new avatar, i.e .the virtual one [May 22, 23]

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Covid-19 has not just disrupted our lives and economy, but everyone’s business plan as well.

But..it has also freed us from the shackles of conventional wisdom and has opened up a brave new world.

As they say, the show must go on and importantly, let’s not forget that it is during times like these that many great companies are born.

Announcing the next edition of UnPluggd in a completely new avatar, i.e .the virtual one!

Scheduled for May 22nd and 23rd, this virtual edition of UnPluggd will bring together a remarkable collection of brave-hearts, founders, product and business leaders together for 2 days of learning, workshops, networking and meaningful reflection on the road ahead for our amazing community.

All online. All Real. 10X More Impactful.

UnPluggd: What Lies Ahead

We spoke to many founders, investors, product and growth leaders to come up with key set of themes and focus areas for the conference.

On day 1, i.e. May 22nd, we will host more than 10 online workshops – all actionable, with clear takeaways for you. You will get to learn from top product and engineering leaders on topics ranging from finding product market fit to cracking distribution, building roadmaps and a whole lot more.



Every member of your team will find something useful here. Guaranteed.

We will announce the details of all the workshops soon

Day 2, i.e. May 23rd is designed to ensure that you continue to learn and network with brilliant founders, investors and product / growth leaders.

Four key focus areas for audience:

Product: Growth & Retention . Learn from the best global minds.

. Learn from the best global minds. Startup Launch : Pitch to 100+ investors.

: Pitch to 100+ investors. Scaling SAAS Opportunities: Expect workshops and very actionable keynotes/roundtables

SAAS Opportunities: Expect workshops and very actionable keynotes/roundtables Hiring & Workshops

An obvious question: How will this virtual conf thing work?

Well, we tell you one thing. The virtual edition of UnPluggd brings you the best of our amazing content (expect 100X of what anybody has done before!!) and the benefit of it being entirely online (i.e. meet great people while staying safe indoors.).

We have designed community hubs, round-tables and a whole lot of networking activities to ensure you are not just learning, but also meeting the relevant folks and continue to grow.

Registration has begun for the conference day

We have opened up the registration for day 2, i.e. conference day and priced the tickets at ridiculously low price! Go ahead and grab your ticket (no discount code needed)

Enjoy the launch day price of Rs. 299+tax (price increases on April 12th).

Got questions? Wanna explore partnership? Email us.

Date: May 22nd and 23rd.

Venue: Virtual (Your home with an Internet connection)

More details at: https://unpluggd.nextbigwhat.com

Speaker/Agenda details will be shared soon (but as always, expect brilliance).

You can apply for speaking slot / recommend a speaker using this form.

PS: Those who have purchased the tickets for the ‘offline’ edition of Unpluggd – we will connect with you shortly.