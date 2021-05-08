Brother-sister duo spends 10 days in a car-turned-ward, beats all odds to save their COVID positive mom

The pandemic has changed our lives dramatically. Children had to learn remotely, businesses have shut down, and people have lost their jobs.

Millions of children are grieving the loss of family members, including grandparents. Millions are running from pillars to poles to save every last breath of their loved ones….

This is the story of two siblings who defeated all the odds to save their mother who tested positive for coronavirus.

Payal Singh, who is 25-years-old and Akash, who is 23-years-old drove to Lucknow from Lakhimpur Kheri for their mother’s dialysis. Every time after their hospital visit, they would return home. Only this time, things took a turn.

Meanwhile, the mother, Parul Singh developed fever and was advised to conduct an RT-PCR COVID test. As their mother was a suspected case of COVID-19, they had no other option but to stay in the car in the hospital’s parking lot.

Parul Singh tested positive for coronavirus and her oxygen level started dropping. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities refused to conduct dialysis.

The siblings did not manage to find a hospital that had an oxygen-supported bed. Fortunately, the brother-sister duo arranged oxygen cans that lasted for a while.

Until her condition improved, the mother, the brother, and the sister stayed back in the car. Owing to their perseverance and hope and providing constant care, Parul Singh’s condition improved.

Due to lack of hospitalization, the treatment was carried out inside the car where the three stayed. To maintain her oxygen level, proning was also done on the backseat of their car.

After intense and exhausting hours, their father bought an oxygen cylinder. “We even sent our dad home as senior citizens are easily susceptible to the virus,” she said.

The tale continued. They could not arrange for a bed again on the next day. The family had to spend another day in the car.

The mother was then finally admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS). Akash Payal, meanwhile, has mild symptoms. He remained isolated in the car, while Payal managed the crisis. The siblings only had masks and gloves to protect themselves and were forced to use public restrooms while they staying in the car.

This proves we got any extent to save our loved ones during a crisis. Our ability to come together and fight as one is truly special.

Salute to the dedication showed by the siblings to save their mother. It is the hope that got them out of this deadly crisis. They are our unsung heroes! #covidwarriors.