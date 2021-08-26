Yahoo shuts down Yahoo India due to FDI regulations on digital media ownership

Yahoo India has been impacted by changes to regulatory laws in India that now limit the foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India.
The new FDI regulations for digital media limit foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India in the ‘News and Current Affairs’ space, impacting our products Yahoo Cricket, Finance, News, Entertainment, and MAKERS India.
You can also find a link to Yahoo Mail on the Yahoo India Search page.