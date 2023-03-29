upGrad secures $36.4 million from Screwvala, Temasek, and other investors

  • upGrad raised $36.4 million from investors, including Screwvala, Temasek, and other minority shareholders.
  • Screwvala contributed $25.7 million, Temasek invested $9.8 million, and the other investors put in $850,014.9.
