UPI transactions surpass 1,141 crore for third month in a row in October

- Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processed transactions worth Rs 17.16 lakh crore in October, marking the third consecutive month of over 1,000 crore transactions.
- In FY23, UPI processed 8,376 crore transactions totaling Rs 139 lakh crore, a significant increase from 4,597 crore transactions worth Rs 84 lakh crore in FY22.
- NPCI aims to reach one billion transactions a day within the next two to three years, with UPI expected to account for 90% of total transaction volumes in the next five years.