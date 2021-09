Urban consumers, still wary of using crowded public transport, intend to use personal vehicles more than they did in pre-pandemic times, a survey by market researcher YouGov has found.

Having said that, a majority of people who buy and drive their own vehicle expect no change in the need for a personal vehicle about 59%. A third stated a lesser or no need for a personal vehicle, while 18% expect a slight or significantly more need for it, the survey findings revealed.