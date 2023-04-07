- US-based companies laid off over 270,000 employees in the first quarter of the year, an increase of almost 400%.
- The technology sector is leading all industries in layoffs.
- 38% of all layoffs are in the tech sector.
US-based companies lay off over 270,000 employees in Q1, up by almost 400%
[Via]