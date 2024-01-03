US Department of Justice drops second trial against Sam Bankman-Fried

- The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has dropped a second trial against Sam Bankman-Fried, who was previously found guilty of seven charges related to a fraud scheme at crypto exchange FTX.
- The dropped charges include conspiracy to bribe foreign officials, bank fraud, operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, securities fraud, and commodities fraud.
- The DOJ cited a strong public interest in a prompt resolution and potential extradition delays in The Bahamas as reasons for dropping the second trial.