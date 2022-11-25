US Diplomats in India are replacing their cars with..Tuktuk (auto rickshaw) November 25, 2022 Four U.S. diplomats in New Delhi switched cars for tuk tuks as they feel driving it empowers them and gives them an opportunity to connect with the people pic.twitter.com/rHysDM5grk— Reuters (@Reuters) November 23, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download NBW App (Android, iOS)