US government to receive advance notice on new AI projects from tech giants

  • The Biden administration is set to use the Defense Production Act to mandate tech companies to inform the government about new AI models that use significant computing power.
  • The new rule will provide the US government with information about sensitive projects within OpenAI, Google, Amazon, and other tech companies, including safety testing details.
  • The Commerce Department is also expected to enforce a requirement for cloud computing providers to report when a foreign company uses their resources to train a large language model.
