US Insurers Are Interested in Crypto Investment, Finds Goldman Sachs Survey

- Goldman Sachs recently released its annual global insurance investment survey, which included responses regarding cryptocurrencies for the first time, finding that 11% of U.S. insurance firms indicated either an interest in investing or a current investment in crypto.
- Only 1% of the total surveyed firms said they would increase their crypto position over the next 12 months; 7% said they would maintain their current position; and 92% said they would not invest in crypto over the next year.
- Despite the growing interest, there are still those pessimistic about crypto as 16% said it was an asset class they expected to deliver the lowest returns over the next 12 months.
