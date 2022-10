The US and global economy is facing a “very, very serious” mix of headwinds that is likely to cause a recession by the middle of next year, warned Jamie Dimon.

The bank chief said he expected volatile market conditions that could coincide with disordered financial conditions. The benchmark S&P 500, Dimon said, could fall by “another easy 20%”.

[Via]

