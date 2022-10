Jill Prejean alleged she was directed – as vice president of talent acquisition at Infosys – to avoid hiring candidates of Indian origin, women with children at home and candidates over 50 years of age.

While rejecting the grounds for dismissal of the suit, the judge of the US District Court asked the defendants to file their answer within 21 days.

