US Justice Department Alleges Elon Musk Violated Twitter’s Privacy Policies

- The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) accuses Elon Musk of breaching a court order by failing to implement a requisite privacy and data security program following his takeover of Twitter.
- The DoJ’s filing indicates Musk’s changes to Twitter raised doubts about the company’s compliance with the FTC’s security requirements, with accusations his measures violated privacy and security practices.
- In defense, Twitter has sought a federal court dismissal of the FTC’s order and argued that Musk should not have to testify; however, these requests are being contested.