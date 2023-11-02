Subscribe

US lawmakers question Costco’s sale of banned Chinese surveillance equipment

  • US lawmakers, Rep. Christopher Smith and Sen. Jeff Merkley, have questioned Costco’s decision to sell banned Lorex surveillance equipment, linked to human rights abuses and cybersecurity risks.
  • The equipment, produced by Chinese company Dahua, was banned by the Federal Communications Commission in 2022 due to vulnerabilities including unauthorized viewing of video and audio feeds.
  • Despite Dahua selling Lorex to Taiwanese-based company Skywatch, lawmakers maintain concerns due to Dahua still supplying component parts for the equipment, posing ongoing security risks.
0