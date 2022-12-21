US Postal service to buy 66,000 delivery EVs, to go fully electric by 2026

The postal service committed to spend $9.6 billion, including $3 billion obtained under the Inflation Reduction Act of the Biden administration, on 106,000 “next generation delivery vehicles.” USPS will only buy EVs after 2026.

Defense contractor Oshkosh could provide 60,000 vehicles, with 45,000 of them being electric. The Biden administration wants all federal vehicle purchases to be emissions-free by 2035.

