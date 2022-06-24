US Senator Posts Crypto Regulation Bill on GitHub, Gets Trolled

US Senator Cynthia Lummis who posted a cryptocurrency regulation bill on Microsoft-owned open source repository GitHub was heavily trolled, and one user even proposed replacing the bill with the source code of the popular first-person shooter ‘Doom’ game.

“As promised, you can now contribute comments on my bill establishing a framework for digital assets with @SenGillibrand via GitHub. Civil comments and criticisms are welcome. Please share widely. We want to get this right. Help us iterate publicly on policy, ” she posted on Twitter.