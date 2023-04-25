- The US Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge by computer scientist Stephen Thaler.
- The challenge was regarding the US Patent and Trademark Office’s refusal to issue patents for inventions his AI system created.
US Supreme Court denies computer scientist’s lawsuit over AI-generated inventions
