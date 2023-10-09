Subscribe

US tech industry group criticizes India’s proposed dark pattern regulations

  • The Asia Internet Coalition, representing major tech companies, opposes India’s proposed guidelines against dark patterns, citing ‘regulatory overlap’ and potential harm to the digital economy.
  • The group suggests the current self-regulatory framework should be the primary measure to restrict dark patterns, and warns of uncertainty in compliance requirements due to overlapping regulations.
  • The coalition also recommends a buffer period between the publication and implementation of the rules, and protection for online intermediaries from responsibility for third-party dark patterns.
