- A majority of workers in the U.S. are using AI program ChatGPT to assist with tasks, despite employer caution due to potential data leaks.
- ChatGPT, made by OpenAI, has created friction with regulators due to privacy concerns over mass data collection.
- While some companies are embracing AI in enhancing productivity, others like Procter & Gamble and Samsung Electronics have restricted its use over security fears.
US Workers Utilize AI Chatbot ChatGPT Despite Employer Restrictions
