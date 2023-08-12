US Workers Utilize AI Chatbot ChatGPT Despite Employer Restrictions

  • A majority of workers in the U.S. are using AI program ChatGPT to assist with tasks, despite employer caution due to potential data leaks.
  • ChatGPT, made by OpenAI, has created friction with regulators due to privacy concerns over mass data collection.
  • While some companies are embracing AI in enhancing productivity, others like Procter & Gamble and Samsung Electronics have restricted its use over security fears.
