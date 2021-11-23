HomeNewsUSA and UK comes together to ‘Intensify the focus on illicit use of cryptocurrency’
USA and UK comes together to ‘Intensify the focus on illicit use of cryptocurrency’
Both the deputy attorney general and the home secretary committed and agreed to heighten the focus on the illicit use of cryptocurrency and ransomware, as well as to continue the dialogue about emerging threats to national security.
In September, the U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned a cryptocurrency exchange for the first time as part of the whole-of-government effort to counter ransomware.
According to the FBI, high crypto prices have partially made ransomware “incredibly lucrative for the criminals.”