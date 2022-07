USDC’s market capitalization has grown by 8.27% since May, reaching its highest level of $55.9 billion on July 2. In contrast, USDT has suffered an over 19% drop in its market valuation, currently treading around $66.14 billion.

At the current rate — and with less than $10 billion now separating the two stablecoins — USDC can surpass USDT by market capitalization in a few months, if not weeks.