Use e-documents only verified on DigiLocker:says DoT to telcos on self KYC
In its communication to the licensees, the DoT has said that for the self KYC process to be approved, all telecom service providers must, on their respective mobile applications, provide customers an option to log in with a separate one-time-password being generated for each log in.
The DoT has also said that only documents that have been electronically issued and verified by the respective authority on DigiLocker can be used for the self KYC process.
Currently, customers have to visit the point of sale designated by telcos with printed copies of valid documents along with copies of their photographs.