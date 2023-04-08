- Tesla cut prices in the US between 2% and 6%.
- This is the fifth price cut this year.
- Washington will adopt stricter battery sourcing requirements on April 18.
- These requirements will limit many EV tax credits.
Used Electric Vehicle Sales Increase in US as Prices Decrease
