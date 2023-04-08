Used Electric Vehicle Sales Increase in US as Prices Decrease

Image Credit: Electrek
  • Tesla cut prices in the US between 2% and 6%.
  • This is the fifth price cut this year.
  • Washington will adopt stricter battery sourcing requirements on April 18.
  • These requirements will limit many EV tax credits.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]