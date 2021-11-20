HomeNewsUST emerges as a leader in blockchain services for banking
UST emerges as a leader in blockchain services for banking
Digital transformation solutions company UST announced that the NelsonHall NEAT report for blockchain services has named it a leader in the banking capability market segment.
UST has a centre of excellence in blockchain in Madrid and an R&D lab in Thiruvananthapuram.
UST’s blockchain services were recognised by ISG with a ‘Top Case Study Award for Digital Excellence’, highlighting the company’s engagement with a leading Spanish multinational commercial bank to transform its international payments experience through blockchain-based solutions.