    UST emerges as a leader in blockchain services for banking

    • Digital transformation solutions company UST announced that the NelsonHall NEAT report for blockchain services has named it a leader in the banking capability market segment.
    • UST has a centre of excellence in blockchain in Madrid and an R&D lab in Thiruvananthapuram.
    • UST’s blockchain services were recognised by ISG with a ‘Top Case Study Award for Digital Excellence’, highlighting the company’s engagement with a leading Spanish multinational commercial bank to transform its international payments experience through blockchain-based solutions.
