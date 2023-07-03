Valve Bans Games Featuring Copyright-Infringing AI-Generated Assets

  • Valve confirmed it is rejecting games using artificial intelligence (AI) to produce art and other content that infringes copyrights.
  • Valve spokesperson, Kaci Aitchison Boyle, clarified that the move does not discourage AI use on Steam, but is a part of reflecting the current copyright law in their review process.
  • The spokesperson added that Steam refunds submission credits to developers whose games have been refused due to use of AI-generated material, amidst ongoing concerns related to copyright infringement with AI technology.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

The smartest newsletter, partly written by AI.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals