Vandals are setting 5G towers on fire in the UK due to Coronavirus conspiracy theories

A British minister has called a conspiracy theory that links 5G technology to the spread of the novel coronavirus as ‘dangerous nonsense’ and ‘fake news’ after cell towers in many places in the country were set on fire. Along with the vandalizing of the towers, telecoms staff have faced abuse as well in Birmingham and Merseyside resulting in connectivity issues.
The tower in Birmingham, owned by BT, Britain’s biggest telecommunications company, suffered major damage and in fact was not even 5G enabled. Vodafone has called this phenomenon a ‘national security issue’ and a lobby group consisting of the top communications companies have now approached the government seeking strict action in this matter.