VC Investors Predict Rebound in Indian Start-up Funding Within 1 Year

Image Credit: BT
  • 50% of VC investors anticipate a revival of start-up funding in India within 6-12 months, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.
  • Investment in 2023 is projected to be within $12-$15 billion, bouncing back to $15–20 billion in 2024, with deal numbers also recovering.
  • Redseer identifies 10 key sectors, including beauty, wellness, e-commerce, and finance, as potential hotbeds for future unicorns.
