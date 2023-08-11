- 50% of VC investors anticipate a revival of start-up funding in India within 6-12 months, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.
- Investment in 2023 is projected to be within $12-$15 billion, bouncing back to $15–20 billion in 2024, with deal numbers also recovering.
- Redseer identifies 10 key sectors, including beauty, wellness, e-commerce, and finance, as potential hotbeds for future unicorns.
VC Investors Predict Rebound in Indian Start-up Funding Within 1 Year
