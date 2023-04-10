- Venture capital funding to startups decreased by 20% to $2 billion in January-March.
- This is due to macroeconomic changes and an overall slowdown.
- VCs are taking a more cautious approach to startup deals and increasing their due diligence.
VCs take cautious approach to startup deals, increase due diligence
