Vedanta Set to Penetratively Dabble In Semiconductor and Display Fab Production

  • Despite Foxconn backing out of a joint venture with Vedanta, the company remains positive about launching a semiconductor and display fab project in India following government approval.
  • Vedanta’s subsidiary, AvanStrate, with its patented technology, is set to join in on the venture aimed at making electronic devices more affordable.
  • Although currently seeking a new partner for the prospective fabrication unit proposal, Vedanta may operate alone, but a technology partner will be required for project approval and incentives.
